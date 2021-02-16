Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.