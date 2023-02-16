Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.