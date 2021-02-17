It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
