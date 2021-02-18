 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

