It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
