Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West.