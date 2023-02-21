Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. H…
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…