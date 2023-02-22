Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
