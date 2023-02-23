Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
