The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
