Folks in the Saint Louis area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect pe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Saint Louis area sho…