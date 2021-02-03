The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
