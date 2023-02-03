It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
