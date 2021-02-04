 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

