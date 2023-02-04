Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
