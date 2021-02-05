 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

