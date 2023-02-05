Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
