It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.7. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just ab…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures…
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 35 degrees is tod…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool t…