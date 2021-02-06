 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.7. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports