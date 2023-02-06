Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
