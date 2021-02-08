 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.96. A 19-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports