The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.