Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

