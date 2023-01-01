Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.