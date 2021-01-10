Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Saint Louis p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents shoul…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low.…
This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents shou…
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Saturday, with temperatures …
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…