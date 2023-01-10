 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

