The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
