 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports