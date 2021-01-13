Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
