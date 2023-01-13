Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.