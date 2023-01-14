The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 d…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The term “bomb cyclone” refers to the formation and rapid development of a mid-latitude cyclone.
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Par…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with f…