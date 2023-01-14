 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News