Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

