Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.