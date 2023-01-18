Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.