Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
