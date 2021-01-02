Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The area will…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Saturday, with temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.72. 21 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a c…