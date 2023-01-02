Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.