The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
