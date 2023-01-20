Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
