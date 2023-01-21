Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.