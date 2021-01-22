Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
