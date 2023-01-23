 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

