Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
