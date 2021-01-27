It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.43. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
