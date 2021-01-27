 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.43. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports