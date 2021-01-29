 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

