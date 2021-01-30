 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Temperatures in Saint Louis will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

