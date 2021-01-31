 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

