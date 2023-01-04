 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

News