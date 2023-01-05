 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News