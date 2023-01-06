The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% cha…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Saint Louis people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. 4 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saint L…
It will be a cold day in Saint Louis, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Saint Louis area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…