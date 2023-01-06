Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.