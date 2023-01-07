Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
