Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents shou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Saturday, with temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents shoul…
For the drive home in Saint Louis: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. …
This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Tuesday. It …